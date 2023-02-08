An investigation into eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $1.21 in the prior trading day, eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) closed at $1.13, down -6.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585578 shares were traded. EMAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EMAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2014, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC sold 21,605 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 18,299 led to the insider holds 2,762,284 shares of the business.

STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC sold 3,500 shares of EMAN for $2,866 on Jan 05. The 10% Owner now owns 2,783,889 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,800 shares for $0.81 each. As a result, the insider received 1,458 and left with 2,787,389 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMAN has reached a high of $1.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7943.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 190.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 306.74k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 76.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.20M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EMAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 2.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.05M, up 5.60% from the average estimate.