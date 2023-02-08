An investigation into Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s technical aspects

The price of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) closed at $1.30 in the last session, up 0.78% from day before closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1089913 shares were traded. LILM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LILM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $1 from $2 previously.

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on April 28, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LILM has reached a high of $5.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2741, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1613.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LILM traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 287.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.93M. Insiders hold about 70.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.92% stake in the company. Shares short for LILM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.27M with a Short Ratio of 7.78M, compared to 6.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.51%.