An overall feel about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) closed at $37.80 up 1.50% from its previous closing price of $37.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5427530 shares were traded. FITB stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.98.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fifth Third Bancorp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Lavender Kevin P sold 6,259 shares for $36.58 per share. The transaction valued at 228,960 led to the insider holds 58,669 shares of the business.

Shaffer Robert P sold 10,209 shares of FITB for $365,100 on Oct 27. The EVP now owns 69,534 shares after completing the transaction at $35.76 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Leonard James C., who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,893 shares for $32.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 125,179 and bolstered with 139,244 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fifth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FITB has reached a high of $50.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FITB has traded an average of 5.02M shares per day and 5.67M over the past ten days. A total of 689.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 683.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FITB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.56M with a Short Ratio of 9.92M, compared to 10.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FITB is 1.32, from 1.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13. The current Payout Ratio is 35.80% for FITB, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.54 and $3.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.38. EPS for the following year is $3.95, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.34B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.38B to a low estimate of $2.3B. As of the current estimate, Fifth Third Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $1.99B, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.29B, an increase of 27.30% over than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.27B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FITB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.9B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.49B and the low estimate is $8.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.