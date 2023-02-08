Analysis of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR): Selected Notes

The closing price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) was $33.62 for the day, up 0.33% from the previous closing price of $33.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1529582 shares were traded. ARWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARWR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On May 11, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $71 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Waddill William D. sold 3,200 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 96,000 led to the insider holds 28,950 shares of the business.

O’Brien Patrick sold 15,000 shares of ARWR for $560,850 on Jan 05. The COO and General Counsel now owns 413,375 shares after completing the transaction at $37.39 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Hamilton James C, who serves as the Chief Discovery/Trans Medicine of the company, sold 13,803 shares for $37.40 each. As a result, the insider received 516,232 and left with 191,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARWR has reached a high of $56.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.07.

Shares Statistics:

ARWR traded an average of 1.03M shares per day over the past three months and 873.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.30M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ARWR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.61M, compared to 4.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$2.16, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$4.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $225.3M to a low estimate of $24.4M. As of the current estimate, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.28M, an estimated increase of 77.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $437M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $236.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $272.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $138.29M, up 96.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $248.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $463.8M and the low estimate is $93.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.