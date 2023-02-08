Analysis of Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC): Selected Notes

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) closed the day trading at $344.52 up 4.50% from the previous closing price of $329.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+14.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501679 shares were traded. PAYC stock price reached its highest trading level at $347.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $325.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PAYC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 103.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on January 09, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $310.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $457.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when PETERS FREDERICK C II sold 1,000 shares for $371.17 per share. The transaction valued at 371,170 led to the insider holds 15,778 shares of the business.

Faurot Holly sold 5,431 shares of PAYC for $1,507,393 on May 25. The Chief Sales Officer now owns 38,289 shares after completing the transaction at $277.55 per share. On May 11, another insider, Faurot Holly, who serves as the Chief Sales Officer of the company, sold 75 shares for $275.19 each. As a result, the insider received 20,639 and left with 966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paycom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 80.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAYC has reached a high of $402.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $255.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 315.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 319.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PAYC traded about 438.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PAYC traded about 409.15k shares per day. A total of 57.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.68M. Insiders hold about 15.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.89 and $5.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.76. EPS for the following year is $7.18, with 18 analysts recommending between $7.66 and $6.95.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $327.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $329M to a low estimate of $319M. As of the current estimate, Paycom Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $256.19M, an estimated increase of 27.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $356.37M, an increase of 25.00% less than the figure of $27.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $357.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $352M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, up 28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.