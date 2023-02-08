Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM): Selected Notes

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) closed the day trading at $16.48 up 0.37% from the previous closing price of $16.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2451212 shares were traded. XM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on February 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $19 from $14 previously.

On October 03, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Brightful De’Porres sold 1,606 shares for $16.56 per share. The transaction valued at 26,600 led to the insider holds 494,873 shares of the business.

Stucki Brian sold 2,476 shares of XM for $41,010 on Feb 03. The insider now owns 469,815 shares after completing the transaction at $16.56 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Serafin Zig, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 105,070 shares for $16.56 each. As a result, the insider received 1,740,274 and left with 12,391,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XM has reached a high of $32.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XM traded about 2.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XM traded about 5.19M shares per day. A total of 586.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.40M. Insiders hold about 18.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for XM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.43M, compared to 4.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $381.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $381.7M to a low estimate of $380.38M. As of the current estimate, Qualtrics International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $316.04M, an estimated increase of 20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $393.91M, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $401.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $384.48M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 34.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.