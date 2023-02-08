Are Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) closed at $13.67 down -0.29% from its previous closing price of $13.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703029 shares were traded. BRKL stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.52.

For a deeper understanding of Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Fitzgerald Margaret Boles bought 1,000 shares for $13.57 per share. The transaction valued at 13,570 led to the insider holds 26,486 shares of the business.

CHAPIN DAVID C sold 15,000 shares of BRKL for $196,200 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 97,042 shares after completing the transaction at $13.08 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Carlson Carl M, who serves as the Co-President & CFO of the company, bought 500 shares for $12.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,460 and bolstered with 127,197 shares of the company.

As of this moment, Brookline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Over the past 52 weeks, BRKL has reached a high of $17.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.52.

For the past three months, BRKL has traded an average of 584.79K shares per day and 744.32k over the past ten days. A total of 76.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.78M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRKL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.26M, compared to 2.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BRKL is 0.54, from 0.47 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13. The current Payout Ratio is 36.20% for BRKL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2187:1000 ratio.

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.4.

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $80.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $83.43M to a low estimate of $77.7M. As of the current estimate, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.46M, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $85.24M, an increase of 22.00% over than the figure of $13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRKL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $319M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $294.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $304.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.37M, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $347.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $371.91M and the low estimate is $328.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.