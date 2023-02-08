Are PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, PainReform Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.50, down -1.00% from its previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0190 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1182112 shares were traded. PRFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4801.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRFX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.40 and its Current Ratio is at 12.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRFX has reached a high of $1.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4712, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6993.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRFX traded 14.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.22M. Insiders hold about 13.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PRFX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 7.97k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.