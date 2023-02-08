Are Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Vital Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $55.01, up 6.53% from its previous closing price of $51.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 838219 shares were traded. VTLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VTLE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when PIGOTT M. JASON sold 3,750 shares for $55.31 per share. The transaction valued at 207,412 led to the insider holds 95,657 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTLE has reached a high of $120.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VTLE traded 664.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 543.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.71M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company.