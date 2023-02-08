As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) offers stability

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) closed the day trading at $78.46 up 2.24% from the previous closing price of $76.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 970849 shares were traded. WAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WAL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1490.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On October 18, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $150.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 18, 2021, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Ardrey J. Kelly Jr. sold 3,000 shares for $80.59 per share. The transaction valued at 241,770 led to the insider holds 4,819 shares of the business.

SNYDER DONALD D sold 4,500 shares of WAL for $352,620 on Sep 12. The Director now owns 94,359 shares after completing the transaction at $78.36 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, GIBBONS DALE, who serves as the Vice Chairman and CFO of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $77.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 154,440 and bolstered with 258,365 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAL has reached a high of $102.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WAL traded about 949.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WAL traded about 1.53M shares per day. A total of 107.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 1.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.

Dividends & Splits

WAL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.44, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.79 and a low estimate of $2.55, while EPS last year was $2.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.57, with high estimates of $2.81 and low estimates of $2.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.81 and $9.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.71. EPS for the following year is $10.98, with 12 analysts recommending between $12.05 and $9.3.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $724.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $765.33M to a low estimate of $645M. As of the current estimate, Western Alliance Bancorporation’s year-ago sales were $561M, an estimated increase of 29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $747.53M, an increase of 34.50% over than the figure of $29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $782.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $714.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95B, up 32.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.31B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.