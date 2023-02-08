As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) offers stability

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) closed the day trading at $84.66 up 9.85% from the previous closing price of $77.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14634788 shares were traded. ZM stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, MKM Partners on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $75 from $100 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $80.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on October 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when Steckelberg Kelly sold 3,224 shares for $67.80 per share. The transaction valued at 218,593 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Tomb Gregory sold 4,801 shares of ZM for $340,775 on Jan 11. The President now owns 28,611 shares after completing the transaction at $70.98 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Sankarlingam Velchamy, who serves as the Pres. of Engineering & Product of the company, sold 2,993 shares for $69.54 each. As a result, the insider received 208,133 and left with 24,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zoom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZM has reached a high of $152.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZM traded about 3.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZM traded about 3.65M shares per day. A total of 342.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.78M. Insiders hold about 12.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.71M with a Short Ratio of 15.61M, compared to 17.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.61% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $3.67, with 32 analysts recommending between $4.99 and $2.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.26B and the low estimate is $4.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.