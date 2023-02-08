BSX (Boston Scientific Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $47.66 in the prior trading day, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) closed at $48.09, up 0.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5185300 shares were traded. BSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BSX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 201.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 114.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $49.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on October 18, 2022, with a $49 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Butcher Arthur C sold 27,000 shares for $48.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,316,037 led to the insider holds 23,392 shares of the business.

Mirviss Jeffrey B. sold 6,751 shares of BSX for $313,123 on Jan 04. The EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent now owns 88,479 shares after completing the transaction at $46.38 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Carruthers Wendy, who serves as the EVP, Human Resources of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $46.62 each. As a result, the insider received 349,668 and left with 87,413 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 107.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSX has reached a high of $48.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BSX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.22M with a Short Ratio of 15.61M, compared to 16.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.79 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 28 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $1.88.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $3.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.38B to a low estimate of $3.21B. As of the current estimate, Boston Scientific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.13B, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.17B, an increase of 4.90% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.1B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.89B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.97B and the low estimate is $13.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.