Considering FREYR Battery (FREY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) closed at $9.15 in the last session, up 0.33% from day before closing price of $9.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2387831 shares were traded. FREY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FREY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $13 from $26 previously.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREY has reached a high of $16.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FREY traded on average about 2.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.60M. Insiders hold about 18.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FREY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.33M with a Short Ratio of 8.50M, compared to 7.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.28% and a Short% of Float of 10.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.77 and -$1.92.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45M and the low estimate is $11.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 586.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.