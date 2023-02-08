Considering nVent Electric plc (NVT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $40.44 in the prior trading day, nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) closed at $43.44, up 7.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3669006 shares were traded. NVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $34.

Vertical Research Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when HOGAN RANDALL J sold 38,664 shares for $39.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,518,362 led to the insider holds 5,085 shares of the business.

HOGAN RANDALL J sold 97,388 shares of NVT for $3,810,929 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 5,085 shares after completing the transaction at $39.13 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Ruzynski Joseph A., who serves as the President of Enclosures of the company, sold 2,800 shares for $39.22 each. As a result, the insider received 109,813 and left with 24,194 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, nVent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVT has reached a high of $40.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 883.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 965.32k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 166.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NVT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.04%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NVT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.70, compared to 0.70 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.49 and $2.28.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $706.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $715M to a low estimate of $689.9M. As of the current estimate, nVent Electric plc’s year-ago sales were $603.13M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $687.97M, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $706.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $675.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.99B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.