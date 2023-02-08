How is Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CELH) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) closed at $98.13 in the last session, down -1.33% from day before closing price of $99.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1074478 shares were traded. CELH stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CELH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $104.

On October 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $90.Wedbush initiated its Neutral rating on October 11, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Milmoe William H. sold 30,000 shares for $107.30 per share. The transaction valued at 3,219,000 led to the insider holds 64,415 shares of the business.

Castaldo Nicholas sold 11,000 shares of CELH for $1,111,315 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 81,626 shares after completing the transaction at $101.03 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, DESANTIS CARL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 35,184 shares for $90.39 each. As a result, the insider received 3,180,282 and left with 710,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 125.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has reached a high of $122.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CELH traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 973.52k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.47M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CELH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.38M with a Short Ratio of 9.64M, compared to 7.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.07% and a Short% of Float of 14.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $161.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $181.71M to a low estimate of $132.15M. As of the current estimate, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $94.91M, an estimated increase of 70.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.08M, an increase of 61.20% less than the figure of $70.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.58M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $667.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $556.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $617.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $314.27M, up 96.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $925.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $759.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.