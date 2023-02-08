How is CSX Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CSX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $32.05 in the prior trading day, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) closed at $32.29, up 0.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10298538 shares were traded. CSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CSX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on September 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $29 from $35 previously.

On September 27, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $31.

Bernstein Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on September 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when ZILLMER JOHN J sold 16,000 shares for $32.25 per share. The transaction valued at 516,000 led to the insider holds 320,763 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CSX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSX has reached a high of $38.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 13.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.66M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.10B. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CSX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.76M with a Short Ratio of 16.66M, compared to 23.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CSX’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.06, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26. The current Payout Ratio is 21.50% for CSX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.96 and $1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 28 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $3.77B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.85B to a low estimate of $3.68B. As of the current estimate, CSX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.43B, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.54B, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.31B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.52B, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.74B and the low estimate is $14.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.