How is Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE: EXR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $167.99 in the prior trading day, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) closed at $167.65, down -0.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2332418 shares were traded. EXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $168.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $164.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 261.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $175 to $160.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $170.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 when Margolis Joseph D sold 5,000 shares for $208.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,041,700 led to the insider holds 20,144 shares of the business.

Woolley Kenneth M. bought 10,500 shares of EXR for $2,107,875 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 400,883 shares after completing the transaction at $200.75 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, McNeal Gwyn Goodson, who serves as the EVP/Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,125 shares for $192.00 each. As a result, the insider received 600,000 and left with 27,796 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Extra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXR has reached a high of $222.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $139.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 153.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 172.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 133.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EXR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.99M, compared to 3.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EXR’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.70, compared to 6.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.68 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.18 and $6.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.15. EPS for the following year is $6.58, with 7 analysts recommending between $7 and $6.4.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $420.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $429.3M to a low estimate of $409.82M. As of the current estimate, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $351.36M, an estimated increase of 19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $425.89M, an increase of 16.80% less than the figure of $19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $431.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $411.49M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.83B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.