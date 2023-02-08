How is iHeartMedia Inc.’s (NASDAQ: IHRT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) closed at $7.71 in the last session, down -0.77% from day before closing price of $7.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 760572 shares were traded. IHRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IHRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $15 previously.

On July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $9.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when PITTMAN ROBERT W bought 14,144 shares for $7.22 per share. The transaction valued at 102,123 led to the insider holds 1,788,777 shares of the business.

PITTMAN ROBERT W bought 54,112 shares of IHRT for $503,739 on Aug 10. The Chairman and CEO now owns 1,774,633 shares after completing the transaction at $9.31 per share. On May 12, another insider, Rasulo James A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 40,223 shares for $11.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 480,849 and bolstered with 87,591 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IHRT has reached a high of $21.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.01.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IHRT traded on average about 572.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 463.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 148.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.35M. Shares short for IHRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.02M with a Short Ratio of 5.57M, compared to 4.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 6.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IHRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.56B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.05B and the low estimate is $3.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.