I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Axonics Inc. (AXNX).

The price of Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) closed at $58.83 in the last session, up 2.05% from day before closing price of $57.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530873 shares were traded. AXNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AXNX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Dearen Danny L. sold 3,246 shares for $60.93 per share. The transaction valued at 197,782 led to the insider holds 23,993 shares of the business.

Ford Alfred J Jr sold 3,705 shares of AXNX for $225,750 on Feb 01. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 50,834 shares after completing the transaction at $60.93 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Sama Rinda, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,075 shares for $60.93 each. As a result, the insider received 309,225 and left with 75,783 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXNX has reached a high of $79.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AXNX traded on average about 639.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 486.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.10M. Shares short for AXNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 4.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.35% and a Short% of Float of 7.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.64 and -$2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.96.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $62.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $63.52M to a low estimate of $62.37M. As of the current estimate, Axonics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.34M, an estimated increase of 30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.78M, an increase of 37.00% over than the figure of $30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $259.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $252.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.29M, up 40.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $319.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330.7M and the low estimate is $306.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.