I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in SunPower Corporation (SPWR).

The price of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) closed at $17.11 in the last session, down -0.93% from day before closing price of $17.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4530462 shares were traded. SPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPWR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $18 from $26 previously.

On January 06, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $21.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Heang Vichheka sold 3,500 shares for $22.01 per share. The transaction valued at 77,042 led to the insider holds 3,181 shares of the business.

Sial Manavendra sold 25,000 shares of SPWR for $665,668 on Aug 15. The EVP and CFO now owns 50,810 shares after completing the transaction at $26.63 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Richards Douglas J., who serves as the EVP, Administration of the company, sold 23,912 shares for $25.90 each. As a result, the insider received 619,378 and left with 23,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SunPower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPWR has reached a high of $28.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPWR traded on average about 3.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 174.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.86M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPWR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.15M with a Short Ratio of 15.26M, compared to 15.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.98% and a Short% of Float of 14.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.19 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.