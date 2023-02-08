In spite of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:APLS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) closed at $54.95 down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $55.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 741395 shares were traded. APLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $58 from $83 previously.

On November 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $70 to $40.

On July 19, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 19, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Townsend Adam J. sold 5,000 shares for $55.85 per share. The transaction valued at 279,250 led to the insider holds 67,932 shares of the business.

Dunlop A. Sinclair sold 500 shares of APLS for $26,305 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 132,297 shares after completing the transaction at $52.61 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, Lewis Karen, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 883 shares for $52.76 each. As a result, the insider received 46,587 and left with 36,459 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 55.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $70.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APLS has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 1.46M over the past ten days. A total of 109.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.52M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.78M with a Short Ratio of 9.59M, compared to 9.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.99% and a Short% of Float of 10.83%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.11 and a low estimate of -$1.75, while EPS last year was -$2.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.56, with high estimates of -$1.23 and low estimates of -$2.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.31 and -$7.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.97. EPS for the following year is -$4.86, with 14 analysts recommending between -$3.29 and -$6.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $115.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $68.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.56M, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $249.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $395M and the low estimate is $109.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 217.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.