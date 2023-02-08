In spite of Associated Banc-Corp’s (NYSE:ASB) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) closed at $24.17 up 1.05% from its previous closing price of $23.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1842057 shares were traded. ASB stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Associated Banc-Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $26 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Stadler Tammy C. sold 10,941 shares for $24.68 per share. The transaction valued at 270,015 led to the insider holds 57,510 shares of the business.

Stein David L sold 12,000 shares of ASB for $291,785 on Nov 07. The Executive Vice President now owns 70,485 shares after completing the transaction at $24.32 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, Utz John A., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 12,659 shares for $23.48 each. As a result, the insider received 297,170 and left with 73,022 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Associated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASB has reached a high of $25.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASB has traded an average of 1.22M shares per day and 1.8M over the past ten days. A total of 149.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.48M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ASB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.52M, compared to 5.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.58%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ASB is 0.84, from 0.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.42. The current Payout Ratio is 38.30% for ASB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.37 and $2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $2.48, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.7 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $345.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $351M to a low estimate of $337.1M. As of the current estimate, Associated Banc-Corp’s year-ago sales were $268.26M, an estimated increase of 28.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.88M, an increase of 30.80% over than the figure of $28.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $350M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $331.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.