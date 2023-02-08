In spite of Digital Turbine Inc.’s (NASDAQ:APPS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Digital Turbine Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.17, up 2.32% from its previous closing price of $16.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2316769 shares were traded. APPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APPS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $20 previously.

On October 17, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.

On June 29, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 29, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M bought 15,000 shares for $31.66 per share. The transaction valued at 474,900 led to the insider holds 416,044 shares of the business.

STERLING MICHELLE M bought 1,000 shares of APPS for $36,790 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 17,640 shares after completing the transaction at $36.79 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, STONE WILLIAM GORDON III, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 70,271 shares for $46.27 each. As a result, the insider received 3,251,602 and left with 1,136,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Digital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPS has reached a high of $55.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APPS traded 2.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.14M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APPS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.76M with a Short Ratio of 5.40M, compared to 5.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 6.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $782.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $731.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $753.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $747.6M, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $864.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $934.4M and the low estimate is $772.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.