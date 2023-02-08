In What Direction Will Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACB) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) was $1.00 for the day, down -4.76% from the previous closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12874087 shares were traded. ACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9819.

Our analysis of ACB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Over the past 52 weeks, ACB has reached a high of $4.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0449, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5040.

ACB traded an average of 10.37M shares per day over the past three months and 8.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 300.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 275.89M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.96% stake in the company. Shares short for ACB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 33.25M with a Short Ratio of 30.89M, compared to 34.69M on Sep 14, 2022.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.25.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.69M to a low estimate of $36.88M. As of the current estimate, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.57M, an estimated decrease of -19.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $228.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $162.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $163.28M, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $295.06M and the low estimate is $180.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.