In What Direction Will eXp World Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Goes From Here?

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) closed the day trading at $16.45 down -0.06% from the previous closing price of $16.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621409 shares were traded. EXPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EXPI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on July 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 19 when SANFORD PENNY sold 60,000 shares for $13.05 per share. The transaction valued at 783,048 led to the insider holds 27,284,043 shares of the business.

SANFORD PENNY sold 52,657 shares of EXPI for $657,833 on Jan 11. The 10% Owner now owns 27,344,043 shares after completing the transaction at $12.49 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, SANFORD PENNY, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 7,343 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 88,116 and left with 27,396,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, eXp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPI has reached a high of $30.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EXPI traded about 1.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EXPI traded about 1.19M shares per day. A total of 151.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.51M. Insiders hold about 48.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.56M with a Short Ratio of 14.53M, compared to 15.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.91% and a Short% of Float of 16.37%.

Dividends & Splits

EXPI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.18, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%. The current Payout Ratio is 64.60% for EXPI, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.17B, an increase of 8.30% less than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.77B, up 29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.09B and the low estimate is $5.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.