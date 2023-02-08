Invest in CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $25.21 in the prior trading day, CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) closed at $25.44, up 0.91%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532983 shares were traded. CVBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CVBF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2021, Hovde Group Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Farnsworth David F sold 11,553 shares for $28.51 per share. The transaction valued at 329,405 led to the insider holds 34,796 shares of the business.

Farnsworth David F sold 3,447 shares of CVBF for $98,178 on Oct 28. The EVP & CCO now owns 34,796 shares after completing the transaction at $28.48 per share. On May 23, another insider, Kan Anna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $24.20 each. As a result, the insider received 169,400 and left with 24,975 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CVB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVBF has reached a high of $29.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 687.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 781.97k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 138.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.32M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CVBF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 4.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CVBF’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.72, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.09. The current Payout Ratio is 51.00% for CVBF, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2007 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $1.99, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.23 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $138.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $141.9M to a low estimate of $137M. As of the current estimate, CVB Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $102.39M, an estimated increase of 35.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $139.4M, an increase of 23.50% less than the figure of $35.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $511.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $506M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $507.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $414.55M, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $575.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $620.4M and the low estimate is $547.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.