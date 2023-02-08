Invest in HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $32.82 in the prior trading day, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) closed at $33.49, up 2.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1907317 shares were traded. HCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.40.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HCP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On April 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $59.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on April 12, 2022, with a $59 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Welihinda Navam sold 50,000 shares for $30.01 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,420 led to the insider holds 7,851 shares of the business.

Dadgar Armon sold 5,840 shares of HCP for $204,508 on Feb 02. The Chief Technology Officer, now owns 70,000 shares after completing the transaction at $35.02 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Dadgar Armon, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer, of the company, sold 38,000 shares for $32.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,234,531 and left with 1,824,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has reached a high of $83.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 187.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.56M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.31M with a Short Ratio of 6.69M, compared to 7.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 13.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$1.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $447.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $442.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $445.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $320.77M, up 38.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $576.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $593.1M and the low estimate is $554.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.