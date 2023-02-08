Investing in Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) closed at $66.45 up 2.25% from its previous closing price of $64.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1257645 shares were traded. BYD stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Boyd Gaming Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On January 17, 2023, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $82.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Hirsberg Josh sold 16,000 shares for $65.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,046,560 led to the insider holds 396,905 shares of the business.

Hirsberg Josh sold 16,000 shares of BYD for $976,000 on Jan 24. The Exec. V.P., Treasurer & CFO now owns 396,905 shares after completing the transaction at $61.00 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, BOYD WILLIAM S, who serves as the Co-Executive Chair of the company, sold 190,000 shares for $58.90 each. As a result, the insider received 11,190,905 and left with 14,543,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boyd’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYD has reached a high of $72.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BYD has traded an average of 893.85K shares per day and 1.03M over the past ten days. A total of 107.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.50M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BYD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.08M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 5.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 6.59%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BYD is 0.60, from 0.07 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.92 and $5.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.77. EPS for the following year is $5.46, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.02 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $883.32M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $902M to a low estimate of $854.5M. As of the current estimate, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s year-ago sales were $879.84M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $855.93M, a decrease of -0.60% less than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $882.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $815.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.37B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.58B and the low estimate is $3.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.