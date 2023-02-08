Is Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) closed at $7.50 in the last session, up 0.94% from day before closing price of $7.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 722302 shares were traded. BZUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BZUN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $10.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BZUN has reached a high of $13.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BZUN traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 739.52k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 58.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.86M. Insiders hold about 0.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BZUN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 3.26M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $247.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $247.39M to a low estimate of $247.1M. As of the current estimate, Baozun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $298.03M, an estimated decrease of -17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $462.07M, a decrease of -2.90% over than the figure of -$17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $515.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $435.07M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BZUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, down -7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.