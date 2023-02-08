Is PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $30.47 in the prior trading day, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) closed at $31.17, up 2.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 915017 shares were traded. PD stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.92.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $36 from $32 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when WEBB SHELLEY sold 1,983 shares for $30.05 per share. The transaction valued at 59,589 led to the insider holds 138,940 shares of the business.

WEBB SHELLEY sold 6,316 shares of PD for $189,480 on Jan 27. The SVP and General Counsel now owns 140,923 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Wilson Howard, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $29.52 each. As a result, the insider received 590,479 and left with 463,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PD has reached a high of $38.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.81M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 89.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.19M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.6M with a Short Ratio of 5.70M, compared to 6.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.52% and a Short% of Float of 10.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $370M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $365M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $368.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $281.4M, up 30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $455.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $466.84M and the low estimate is $441.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.