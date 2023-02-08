Is this a Prime Time To acquire Big Lots Inc. (BIG) stock

After finishing at $17.53 in the prior trading day, Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) closed at $17.47, down -0.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 982925 shares were traded. BIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 20, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 02, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $23 to $20.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on February 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Padovano Nicholas E sold 4,300 shares for $34.30 per share. The transaction valued at 147,490 led to the insider holds 25,979 shares of the business.

Padovano Nicholas E sold 3,500 shares of BIG for $121,870 on Apr 01. The Executive Vice President now owns 25,841 shares after completing the transaction at $34.82 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Padovano Nicholas E, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 900 shares for $38.39 each. As a result, the insider received 34,551 and left with 18,029 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIG has reached a high of $40.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.16M. Shares short for BIG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.61M with a Short Ratio of 8.22M, compared to 9.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29.76% and a Short% of Float of 54.49%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BIG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.20, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.45.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.47 and a low estimate of -$3.88, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.37 and -$5.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.55. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.45 and -$2.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.15B, down -8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.96B and the low estimate is $5.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.