Is this a Prime Time To acquire Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) stock

The price of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) closed at $42.46 in the last session, down -3.39% from day before closing price of $43.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 733705 shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VTYX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On November 17, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $45.

On September 07, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when White William Richard sold 33,353 shares for $35.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,170,592 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Mohan Raju sold 55,354 shares of VTYX for $1,749,640 on Dec 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,603,126 shares after completing the transaction at $31.61 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Nuss John, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 13,812 shares for $31.61 each. As a result, the insider received 436,654 and left with 244,815 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $44.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VTYX traded on average about 697.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 899.63k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.66M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.99M with a Short Ratio of 4.13M, compared to 3.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.06% and a Short% of Float of 14.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$3.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.79. EPS for the following year is -$2.17, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$2.7.