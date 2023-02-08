It’s a good day to be an Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) shareholder

In the latest session, Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) closed at $2.72 up 2.26% from its previous closing price of $2.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1019035 shares were traded. ARBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Argo Blockchain plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $3 from $7 previously.

On March 25, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $11.

On November 01, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on November 01, 2021, with a $27 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Argo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARBK has reached a high of $11.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1582, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5910.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARBK has traded an average of 563.38K shares per day and 573.78k over the past ten days. A total of 47.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.77M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.94% stake in the company. Shares short for ARBK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 202.5k with a Short Ratio of 1.04M, compared to 190k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.29 and -$1.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $100.17M, down -16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $149M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $278.61M and the low estimate is $95.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 77.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.