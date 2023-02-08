It’s a good day to be an Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Enphase Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $228.46, up 2.45% from its previous closing price of $222.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5858322 shares were traded. ENPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $230.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $219.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENPH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on February 03, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $238.

On January 25, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $350 to $255.

On December 23, 2022, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $335.Daiwa Securities initiated its Outperform rating on December 23, 2022, with a $335 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan sold 36,327 shares for $327.65 per share. The transaction valued at 11,902,454 led to the insider holds 1,131,459 shares of the business.

McNeil Jeff sold 15,000 shares of ENPH for $4,896,339 on Dec 13. The EVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $326.42 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 82,347 shares for $317.48 each. As a result, the insider received 26,143,358 and left with 1,167,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enphase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 111.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 50.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has reached a high of $339.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 270.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 248.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENPH traded 3.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.17M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 5.87M, compared to 4.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 4.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 25 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.78 and $3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.36. EPS for the following year is $5.31, with 28 analysts recommending between $6.99 and $3.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 24 analysts expect revenue to total $694.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $718.12M to a low estimate of $655.1M. As of the current estimate, Enphase Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $412.72M, an estimated increase of 68.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $670.67M, an increase of 52.00% less than the figure of $68.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $741.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $579.4M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 66.10% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4B and the low estimate is $2.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.