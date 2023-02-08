It’s a good day to be an Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) shareholder

In the latest session, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) closed at $0.55 down -5.16% from its previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0299 from its previous closing price. On the day, 793807 shares were traded. MIGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4800.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Hughes Michael Forrest bought 35,000 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 12,873 led to the insider holds 417,568 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIGI has reached a high of $6.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3642, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0412.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MIGI has traded an average of 324.72K shares per day and 466.77k over the past ten days. A total of 79.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.53M. Insiders hold about 22.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MIGI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 523.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 328.29k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14M to a low estimate of $14M. As of the current estimate, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.95M, an estimated increase of 27.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.1M, a decrease of -7.90% less than the figure of $27.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $71.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.86M, up 62.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $97.8M and the low estimate is $97.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.