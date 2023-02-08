It’s a good day to be an Snap Inc. (SNAP) shareholder

In the latest session, Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) closed at $12.21 up 1.16% from its previous closing price of $12.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53066864 shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Snap Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 360.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Murphy Robert C. sold 900,000 shares for $10.90 per share. The transaction valued at 9,807,660 led to the insider holds 71,477,238 shares of the business.

Andersen Derek sold 451 shares of SNAP for $4,282 on Jan 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,109,292 shares after completing the transaction at $9.49 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Andersen Derek, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 57,281 shares for $8.47 each. As a result, the insider received 484,924 and left with 1,109,743 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $41.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNAP has traded an average of 32.30M shares per day and 57.1M over the past ten days. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.22B. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 56.3M with a Short Ratio of 57.65M, compared to 58.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 31 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.31B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Snap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.93B and the low estimate is $4.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.