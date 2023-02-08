It’s an appealing income play to consider Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK)

The price of Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) closed at $1.25 in the last session, down -3.10% from day before closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551778 shares were traded. FTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on July 01, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Seaport Global Securities Upgraded its Accumulate to Speculative Buy on January 20, 2016, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when GIBSON JOHN W JR bought 4,000 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 4,520 led to the insider holds 871,021 shares of the business.

GIBSON JOHN W JR bought 4,000 shares of FTK for $4,720 on Nov 30. The CEO and President now owns 894,780 shares after completing the transaction at $1.18 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, GIBSON JOHN W JR, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,760 and bolstered with 890,780 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTK has reached a high of $1.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2056, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1628.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FTK traded on average about 356.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 461.76k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.98M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FTK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 2.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $44.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.5M to a low estimate of $44.5M. As of the current estimate, Flotek Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.1M, an estimated increase of 340.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.53M, an increase of 356.90% over than the figure of $340.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.53M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.27M, up 213.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $232.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $232.53M and the low estimate is $232.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.