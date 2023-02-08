It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) stock

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) closed the day trading at $0.48 up 12.92% from the previous closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0549 from its previous closing price. On the day, 671122 shares were traded. LTRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4243.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LTRY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on November 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTRY has reached a high of $4.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2701, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6820.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LTRY traded about 465.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LTRY traded about 1.1M shares per day. A total of 46.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.09M. Insiders hold about 30.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LTRY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 202.44k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $68.53M, up 138.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $361.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $361.6M and the low estimate is $361.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.