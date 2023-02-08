It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Roblox Corporation (RBLX) stock

The closing price of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) was $38.67 for the day, down -0.82% from the previous closing price of $38.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8912675 shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RBLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 417.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27.50 to $24.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Donato Craig sold 2,000 shares for $37.48 per share. The transaction valued at 74,960 led to the insider holds 1,150,491 shares of the business.

Donato Craig sold 2,000 shares of RBLX for $58,660 on Dec 15. The Chief Business Officer now owns 1,152,491 shares after completing the transaction at $29.33 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Donato Craig, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 6,776 shares for $31.80 each. As a result, the insider received 215,463 and left with 1,154,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 54.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $73.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.00.

Shares Statistics:

RBLX traded an average of 14.29M shares per day over the past three months and 10.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 597.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 473.61M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 39.01M with a Short Ratio of 28.97M, compared to 36.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.54% and a Short% of Float of 10.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.21. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 17 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$2.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $702M to a low estimate of $590.69M. As of the current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $637.83M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $849.92M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $945M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $694.79M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5B and the low estimate is $2.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.