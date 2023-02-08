It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) stock

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) closed the day trading at $33.50 up 1.61% from the previous closing price of $32.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 729023 shares were traded. SBCF stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SBCF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 02, 2020, B. Riley FBR Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

B. Riley FBR Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 09, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when HUDSON DENNIS S III sold 8,078 shares for $33.01 per share. The transaction valued at 266,655 led to the insider holds 160,538 shares of the business.

HUDSON DENNIS S III sold 5,621 shares of SBCF for $199,433 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 21,867 shares after completing the transaction at $35.48 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, HUDSON DENNIS S III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,542 shares for $35.48 each. As a result, the insider received 90,190 and left with 169,698 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Seacoast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBCF has reached a high of $38.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SBCF traded about 659.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SBCF traded about 1.18M shares per day. A total of 61.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.62M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SBCF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 6.15M, compared to 3.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 6.65%.

Dividends & Splits

SBCF’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.68, up from 0.26 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%. The current Payout Ratio is 15.80% for SBCF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 12, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $2.53, with 5 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBCF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $426.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $410M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $421.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $346.75M, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $649.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $667.1M and the low estimate is $634.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.