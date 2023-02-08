It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Workday Inc. (WDAY) stock

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) closed the day trading at $191.75 up 4.37% from the previous closing price of $183.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3145563 shares were traded. WDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $193.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $183.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WDAY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $195 from $215 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Guggenheim Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $142.

On January 13, 2023, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $200.CapitalOne initiated its Overweight rating on January 13, 2023, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Larson Barbara A sold 1,491 shares for $161.73 per share. The transaction valued at 241,135 led to the insider holds 75,097 shares of the business.

BHUSRI ANEEL sold 2,787 shares of WDAY for $450,712 on Jan 05. The Co-CEO now owns 415,722 shares after completing the transaction at $161.72 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Robinson Douglas A., who serves as the Co-President of the company, sold 1,444 shares for $161.73 each. As a result, the insider received 233,533 and left with 130,068 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDAY has reached a high of $250.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 168.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 161.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WDAY traded about 2.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WDAY traded about 1.8M shares per day. A total of 255.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.33M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WDAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.47M, compared to 7.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.62 and $3.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.39. EPS for the following year is $4.47, with 34 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.14B, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.63B and the low estimate is $7.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.