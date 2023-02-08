KLTR (Kaltura Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Kaltura Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.09, up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $2.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605805 shares were traded. KLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KLTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Garmazi Yaron sold 3,433 shares for $1.69 per share. The transaction valued at 5,813 led to the insider holds 287,284 shares of the business.

Garmazi Yaron sold 7,189 shares of KLTR for $12,122 on Dec 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 290,717 shares after completing the transaction at $1.69 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Garmazi Yaron, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,389 shares for $1.64 each. As a result, the insider received 7,188 and left with 297,906 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLTR has reached a high of $3.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8974, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9682.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KLTR traded 105.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 88.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.46M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KLTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 390.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 270.11k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.30% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $41.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.7M to a low estimate of $41.1M. As of the current estimate, Kaltura Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.78M, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.68M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.97M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $171M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $168.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $169.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.02M, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $184.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $190.3M and the low estimate is $178.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.