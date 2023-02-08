Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 978661 shares were traded. LNTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LNTH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $105.

On May 09, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $91.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 09, 2022, with a $91 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Sabens Andrea sold 386 shares for $52.97 per share. The transaction valued at 20,446 led to the insider holds 60,846 shares of the business.

Sabens Andrea sold 386 shares of LNTH for $20,748 on Dec 15. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 61,232 shares after completing the transaction at $53.75 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Blanchfield Paul, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,432 shares for $54.79 each. As a result, the insider received 133,249 and left with 73,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lantheus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNTH has reached a high of $87.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LNTH traded about 1.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LNTH traded about 752.79k shares per day. A total of 68.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.18M. Shares short for LNTH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.45M, compared to 2.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.61 and $3.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.55. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $228.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $230.5M to a low estimate of $224.9M. As of the current estimate, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.07M, an estimated increase of 123.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $238.01M, an increase of 83.70% less than the figure of $123.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $244.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $232M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $904.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $890M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $898.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.21M, up 111.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $994.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.