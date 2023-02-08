Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) closed the day trading at $467.62 up 3.99% from the previous closing price of $449.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+17.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 598549 shares were traded. MPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $471.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $449.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MPWR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 490.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $475.

On November 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $435.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $530.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 when Xiao Deming sold 10,243 shares for $430.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,404,490 led to the insider holds 251,677 shares of the business.

Xiao Deming sold 2,980 shares of MPWR for $1,192,000 on Jan 12. The Pres. of MPS Asia Operations now owns 261,920 shares after completing the transaction at $400.00 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, BLEGEN THEODORE, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 1,884 shares for $344.96 each. As a result, the insider received 649,905 and left with 121,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Monolithic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPWR has reached a high of $541.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $301.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 388.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 407.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MPWR traded about 564.09K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MPWR traded about 568.89k shares per day. A total of 46.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.64M. Shares short for MPWR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 1.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 6.64%.

Dividends & Splits

MPWR’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.00, up from 2.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.64 and a low estimate of $3.25, while EPS last year was $2.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.19, with high estimates of $3.42 and low estimates of $2.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.87 and $12.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.6. EPS for the following year is $14.19, with 11 analysts recommending between $15.24 and $13.05.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $486.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $500M to a low estimate of $464.75M. As of the current estimate, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $336.5M, an estimated increase of 44.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $481.44M, an increase of 33.50% less than the figure of $44.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $506.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $447M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 50.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $1.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.