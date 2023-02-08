Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $149.26 in the prior trading day, Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) closed at $150.56, up 0.87%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 604627 shares were traded. ROG stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $260.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on May 26, 2021, with a $260 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when OWENS JEFFREY J bought 1,000 shares for $100.75 per share. The transaction valued at 100,750 led to the insider holds 6,850 shares of the business.

Wallace Peter C bought 1,000 shares of ROG for $100,200 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 13,047 shares after completing the transaction at $100.20 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Wallace Peter C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $100.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,193 and bolstered with 12,047 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rogers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROG has reached a high of $274.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 211.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 485.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 438.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 18.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ROG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 936.22k with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 963.57k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 7.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $5.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.35. EPS for the following year is $6, with 1 analysts recommending between $6 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $255.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $255.5M to a low estimate of $255.5M. As of the current estimate, Rogers Corporation’s year-ago sales were $240.01M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.3M, an increase of 12.50% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $259.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $259.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $932.89M, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.