Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) closed the day trading at $71.30 up 2.22% from the previous closing price of $69.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2165184 shares were traded. STX stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.44.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 95.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $70 from $50 previously.

On January 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $69.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Nygaard Jeffrey D. sold 36,809 shares for $69.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,544,867 led to the insider holds 30,360 shares of the business.

LUCZO STEPHEN J sold 50,000 shares of STX for $5,163,235 on Mar 04. The Director now owns 225,941 shares after completing the transaction at $103.26 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Romano Gianluca, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 20,495 shares for $107.36 each. As a result, the insider received 2,200,394 and left with 19,391 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Seagate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STX has reached a high of $113.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STX traded about 2.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STX traded about 3.8M shares per day. A total of 206.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.39M with a Short Ratio of 10.02M, compared to 11.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.78%.

Dividends & Splits

STX’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.80, up from 2.64 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.50.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.97 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $5.05, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.27 and $3.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.66B, down -31.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.41B and the low estimate is $7.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.