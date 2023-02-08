Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) closed the day trading at $183.96 up 1.43% from the previous closing price of $181.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 714691 shares were traded. SLAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $184.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $174.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLAB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 139.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 07, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $150 to $175.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Richardson Nina sold 912 shares for $160.00 per share. The transaction valued at 145,920 led to the insider holds 5,908 shares of the business.

Richardson Nina sold 1,351 shares of SLAB for $195,895 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 6,820 shares after completing the transaction at $145.00 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Wyatt Christy, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,495 shares for $134.44 each. As a result, the insider received 200,988 and left with 5,222 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Silicon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLAB has reached a high of $190.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLAB traded about 394.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLAB traded about 693.91k shares per day. A total of 32.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.10M. Shares short for SLAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.18M, compared to 2.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.53% and a Short% of Float of 14.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.47 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.42. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.78 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $252.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $274.48M to a low estimate of $249.76M. As of the current estimate, Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s year-ago sales were $208.68M, an estimated increase of 21.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $241.45M, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $21.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $245.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $234M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $720.86M, up 41.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $980M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.