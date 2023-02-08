SWTX (SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $31.35, down -1.66% from its previous closing price of $31.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 767056 shares were traded. SWTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SWTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.30 and its Current Ratio is at 13.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On January 19, 2021, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $87 to $101.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 29, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $73.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Pichl Daniel sold 858 shares for $31.00 per share. The transaction valued at 26,598 led to the insider holds 35,203 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 153,897 shares of SWTX for $4,919,148 on Sep 12. The 10% Owner now owns 5,599,842 shares after completing the transaction at $31.96 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 69,568 shares for $37.47 each. As a result, the insider received 2,606,713 and left with 5,753,739 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWTX has reached a high of $65.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SWTX traded 749.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 664.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.96M. Shares short for SWTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.27M with a Short Ratio of 12.48M, compared to 8.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.45% and a Short% of Float of 24.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.07 and a low estimate of -$1.48, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.3, with high estimates of -$1.03 and low estimates of -$1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.71 and -$5.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.27. EPS for the following year is -$4.73, with 4 analysts recommending between -$4.08 and -$5.1.