The name Exscientia plc (EXAI) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) closed at $10.80 up 20.00% from its previous closing price of $9.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1622612 shares were traded. EXAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Exscientia plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 43.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXAI has reached a high of $22.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXAI has traded an average of 249.18K shares per day and 419.54k over the past ten days. A total of 122.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.57M. Insiders hold about 16.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EXAI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 2.27M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.78, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.09 and -$2.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.58M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $22.16M to a low estimate of $9M. As of the current estimate, Exscientia plc’s year-ago sales were $23.8M, an estimated decrease of -34.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.81M, an increase of 128.80% over than the figure of -$34.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37M, up 23.60% from the average estimate.