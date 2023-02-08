The name Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Revolve Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $28.95, down -0.31% from its previous closing price of $29.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1327603 shares were traded. RVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RVLV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $28.

On December 16, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 16, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 07 when Mente Michael sold 66,211 shares for $52.81 per share. The transaction valued at 3,496,524 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Karanikolas Michael sold 66,211 shares of RVLV for $3,496,524 on Apr 07. The CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $52.81 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, MMMK Development, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 66,211 shares for $52.81 each. As a result, the insider received 3,496,524 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Revolve’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVLV has reached a high of $63.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RVLV traded 1.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.48M. Shares short for RVLV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.69M with a Short Ratio of 10.26M, compared to 12.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.31% and a Short% of Float of 36.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $258.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $265M to a low estimate of $241.16M. As of the current estimate, Revolve Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $244.06M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $244.72M, an increase of 2.00% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $270.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $231.4M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $891.39M, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.